Staff at care home near Banbury raise money for Katharine House Hospice with treadmill challenge

The staff at a care home in Banbury have raised over one thousand pounds for Katharine House Hospice by taking part in a sponsored treadmill challenge.

Staff at Care UK’s Seccombe Court, on Gardner Way in Twyford, raised £720 for the hospice by taking part in a 50km walking treadmill challenge.

This sum was matched by Care UK, who also donated a further £720 to the sponsorship, bringing the total donation for the Katharine House Hospice to £1,440.

Staff members that took part included general manager Wojciech Kuczkowski, deputy manager Monica Kowalczyk, nurse Gio Toscano, maintenance manager Steve Kinch, hostess Kasia Motyjewicz and home admissions advisor Steve Dumbrill.

The fundraising team set up the treadmill in the garden of the care home so that residents and other team members could cheer on those walking during the challenge.

The staff at Seccombe Court completed the challenge in 5 hours and 50 minutes and collectively walked an impressive 51.5 kilometres.

Wojciech Kuczkowski, the general manager at Seccombe Court, said: "I am beyond proud of the team for our amazing accomplishment and are delighted Care UK matched our efforts to double our donation.

“Katherine House Hospice is a wonderful charity, and the team were keen to raise money to support them. Residents and the rest of the team have been cheering us on throughout our walk – we can’t wait to organise our next charity fundraiser!”