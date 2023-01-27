Some of the amazing art created by Hill View pupils on display at The Mill Arts Centre.

Staff at Hill View Primary School have once again been overwhelmed by the art created by the school’s pupils during Take One Picture Week.

The school has participated in the annual art exhibition for 10 years, and this year the pupils were inspired to follow in the footsteps of Japanese artist Hokusai and create woodblock prints similar to his own 1831 piece, ‘The Great Wave off Kanagawa’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In August, pupils from nursery to year 6 voted between a number of pieces of art to focus on in the first week back in January. They then wasted no time in throwing themselves into the task and immersing themselves in the style, medium, artist and theme, resulting in some fantastic outcomes.