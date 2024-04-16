Staff and customers at Brackley Tesco threatened as men make off with bottles of alcohol
The incident happened between 7.25pm and 7.35pm on Tuesday, April 9 at the Tesco superstore on Oxford Road.
Three men took the bottles of spirits without paying for them, before leaving in what is believed to be a silver Ford Mondeo car.
Two of the men threatened staff and members of the public as they were exiting the store.
Northamptonshire Police believe the three men photographed may have vital information that could assist with the investigation and urge anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the incident number 24000207299 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person.