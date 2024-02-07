St Mary's Church in Banbury invites people to receive 'street prayer' and cross marking this Lent
On Ash Wednesday (Feb 14), the chaplain and members of the congregation at St Mary’s will be hosting an hour of street ministry outside of the church.
The group will be offering short prayers and the symbol of a cross marked in ash on their forehead to members of the public between 12pm and 1pm.
The event is organised by the clergy from St Mary's Church and other churches in the town as a way to start Lent celebrations.
Reverend Sarah Bourne of St Mary’s Church said: “The ash reminds us that we all come from the earth, and to the dust of the earth we shall return.
"The cross is the symbol of Jesus' crucifixion, which we remember on Good Friday before we celebrate his resurrection on Easter Sunday.”