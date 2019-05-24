St John’s Priory race for Cancer Research

St John’s Priory School, hosted their second ‘Race for Life’ event in Spiceball Park last week to raise funds for Cancer Research.

Children from all years took part and completed different length runs staggered throughout the morning with family, friends and fellow pupils cheering them on.

A proud pupil with her medal

Headmistress, Tracey Wilson, said: “I was very proud today to join the children at Spiceball Park in our third whole school Race for Life.

“Their collective energy and perseverance was an inspiration to us all.

“It was a really wonderful event that reflected the warmth and generosity of our school community, as well as raising funds for such a worthy cause.”

After the race, each child was presented with a medal to congratulate them on their achievements.

St John's Priory Race for Life NNL-190524-114047001

The event has already raised hundreds of pounds and further sponsorship funds are expected to come in throughout the course of the next week.

You can still donate via St John’s Priory School’s Just Giving page.