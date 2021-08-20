Spotlight on Cherwell’s volunteer of the year - Banbury's Mike on a Bike

Michael Hampton was recently crowned Volunteer of the Year at the Cherwell Volunteer Awards for his work as ‘Mike on a Bike,’ for his service to the community during the pandemic

During the pandemic Michael served by the community as 'Mike on a Bike' by helping people with shopping and collecting and delivering prescriptions.

Sanctuary, joint organisers of the ‘Love Where You Live’ event with Cherwell District Council, received over 40 nominations for Mike from people in the Cherwell community.

Mike was described as a ‘true local hero,’ ‘kind and honest,’ ‘inspirational’ and someone who ‘does everything with a smile’ and ‘deserves recognition.'

A month on from the awards, Mike has reflected on his selfless work, sharing more about his motivation to help others, what community means to him and the bike accident that restored his faith in humanity.

Mike said: “When they announced the first lockdown, I thought, what if it were my parents who weren’t able to get food and medication?

"After the passing of my father, and supporting my mother who has mobility issues, I was determined to continue to give back to those who were isolating or shielding and unable to get supplies.

"I decided that I needed to physically get out there and help. I don’t drive, so I bought a push bike. My friend called me Mike on a Bike as a joke - and it stuck.

"In addition to this and my part-time work in a supermarket, I became an NHS volunteer responder and I have the Good Sam (Good Samaritan) app. I want to help as many people as possible.

"In the height of lockdown, I was collecting 20-30 prescriptions a day. I’d go round all pharmacies picking up prescriptions, then I’d plan a route – much like a paper round – to deliver them. I now know the roads very well; some I never knew existed.

"I have delivered birthday cards and presents - and I’ve even tended to someone’s garden! She was recovering from Covid and her husband was recovering from an operation.

"Now that restrictions are easing, I’m now doing a steadier five to 10 hours per week and I will continue to do that until I’m not needed any more.”

A biking accident led to Mike taking some time off.

He added: “I had to take three weeks off when I was knocked off my bike, I suffered from bone bruising in my back. When it happened, I was delivering blood samples to a GP. I was in a lot of pain, but I still managed to drop off my client’s samples before heading to hospital.

"Unfortunately, my bike was written off, but after posting about it on Facebook, a kind local person bought me a new one. He said he did it because I was out there helping and he wanted me to carry on. That restored my faith in humanity.

“The lockdown evoked a war-time spirit in me.

“Community is everything, it’s where you live and where your kids grow up. We don’t thrive when we are all separate. If you’re able to help people, why not. Just do it, it doesn’t cost anything.

“When I found out I had won the Volunteer of the Year award, I was speechless. I don’t do it for any sort of reward – but it was nice to have recognition and it inspires me to keep going. I’m just out to help people.

"I dedicated the award to my mum and late dad as they instilled the values in me that make me want to help others in need.”

An outstanding community contribution

Charlie Heritage, Sanctuary’s neighbourhood partnerships manager, added: “Our Cherwell ‘Love Where You Live’ Volunteer awards recognise those that have made an outstanding contribution in the community.

“Mike’s efforts over the past 18 months have obviously made a huge difference to lots of people and we were thrilled to present him with the Volunteer of the Year Award.”

Mike’s offer to pick up supplies and prescriptions for people in the Banbury area remains in place for now.

To message Mike, or to find contact details, visit his Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/michael.hampton.520/about which can also be found by searching #MikeonaBike (Michael Hampton).

He often posts in various local Facebook groups and he has a poster on the noticeboard at the Sainsburys Superstore on the Oxford Road in Banbury.