Spot the world famous Red Arrows as they fly over Banbury (tomorrow)
Banbury area residents could catch the world famous Red Arrows as they fly over the area tomorrow, Friday July 9.
The squadron, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, will be heading south early tomorrow (Friday July 9) for an appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed — and back home to RAF Scampton on Sunday.
But you need to be quick to catch a glimpse — and don't expect any red, white and blue smoke or fancy loop-the-loops and fly-pasts.
Flight plans show the Arrows flying over Banbury at 9am tomorrow, Friday July 9.
They will then return from Goodwood on Sunday taking a different route and missing the Banburyshire area.
The planes are powered by a single Rolls-Royce Turbomeca Adour Mk 861 turbofan engine producing 5,700lb of thrust and giving them a top speed of 645mph.