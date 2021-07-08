Spot the world famous Red Arrows as they fly over Banbury (tomorrow)

Red Arrows will fly over Banbury tomorrow morning at 9am (July 9). Photo: @MilitaryAirshow

The squadron, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, will be heading south early tomorrow (Friday July 9) for an appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed — and back home to RAF Scampton on Sunday.

But you need to be quick to catch a glimpse — and don't expect any red, white and blue smoke or fancy loop-the-loops and fly-pasts.

Flight plans show the Arrows flying over Banbury at 9am tomorrow, Friday July 9.

They will then return from Goodwood on Sunday taking a different route and missing the Banburyshire area.