Spot the bingo-themed scarecrows scattered around a village near Banbury

Northend will be holding its first weekend Scarecrow trail on Saturday July 2 (1-4pm) and Sunday July 3 (11am-5pm).

More than 20 bingo-themed scarecrows will be scattered around a south Warwickshire village next month.

Along with its Open Gardens on Sunday July 2, Northend will be holding its first weekend Scarecrow trail, which will run on both Saturday July 2 (1-4pm) and Sunday July 3 (11am-5pm).

Based on the Bingo theme, the scarecrows will illustrate the very famous and more obscure Bingo calls: two little ducks, sweet 16, etc.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entry sheets (£2.50 per entry) can be found at the village hall and people need to find the scarecrows and identify the bingo number they represent.

Teas and coffees with home-baked cakes will be served all day and all proceeds go to the upkeep of the Burton Dassett Village Hall.