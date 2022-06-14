Spot the bingo-themed scarecrows scattered around a village near Banbury

The event will part in the same weekend as the village's open gardens event

By Phil Hibble
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 12:35 pm
Updated Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 12:39 pm
Northend will be holding its first weekend Scarecrow trail on Saturday July 2 (1-4pm) and Sunday July 3 (11am-5pm).
More than 20 bingo-themed scarecrows will be scattered around a south Warwickshire village next month.

Along with its Open Gardens on Sunday July 2, Northend will be holding its first weekend Scarecrow trail, which will run on both Saturday July 2 (1-4pm) and Sunday July 3 (11am-5pm).

Based on the Bingo theme, the scarecrows will illustrate the very famous and more obscure Bingo calls: two little ducks, sweet 16, etc.

Entry sheets (£2.50 per entry) can be found at the village hall and people need to find the scarecrows and identify the bingo number they represent.

Teas and coffees with home-baked cakes will be served all day and all proceeds go to the upkeep of the Burton Dassett Village Hall.

Cost is £2.50 per entry. For further information contact:Tel: 01295 770 569Email: [email protected]: http://www.burtondassett-vh.co.uk

