Sports star opens Deddington playground he once played on

One of Wasps’ hottest prodigies has opened a new facility in the village where he grew up and began his sporting career.

Alfie Barbeary, who scored on his senior Wasps debut last year, opened the new adventure playground at the Windmill Community Centre in Deddington

The one-acre space has undergone a year-long, six-figure transformation which has seen a bowling green turned into a playground.

Alfie, who grew up yards away from the Windmill, was invited to officially open the adventure playground by Vaughan Jones, chair of the Windmill Management Committee.

The 18-year-old was joined by fellow Deddington sportsperson Millie Scott, who has previously represented England at the European Mounted Games Championships.

“My earliest sporting memories are actually at the Windmill playing football and cricket with my brother George, so it was an honour to be invited back,” said Alfie,

“I have some really happy memories here and I’m sure this new playground will provide plenty of joy for many more families in the years to come.”

Around 150 people turned out to mark the opening which was funded by Deddington Parish Council, an anonymous private donor, as well as various grants.

Vaughan added: “This is a big deal for the people of Deddington as the town has been crying out for a space of this nature where families can come together to have fun outdoors.

“On the evening itself we were also able to announce that the old bowls pavilion at the Windmill will be transformed into a café.”