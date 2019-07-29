Sports car in A43 Evenley crash - police appeal for witnesses

Police investigating a single-car collision which left a man with potentially life-threatening injuries are appealing for witnesses and information.

At about 8.15am on Saturday, July 27, a green Caterham 7 was travelling northbound on the A43, just after the Evenley roundabout near Brackley, when for reasons unknown, it left the carriageway and collided with a street light.

A man travelling in the front passenger seat suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, and was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford. The driver of the vehicle also suffered injuries and was taken to the same hospital.

Anyone who saw the collision, the vehicle being driven beforehand, or anyone with information about the incident, is asked to call the Northamptonshire Police Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, regarding incident 161 of June 27, 2019.