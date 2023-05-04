News you can trust since 1838
Spooky stories: 10 reputedly haunted places near Banbury and Chipping Norton

These ghostly goings-on in the Banbury area have been listed by an online paranormal database.

By Jack Ingham
Published 4th May 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 11:55 BST

Large felines, the smell of toast and sights of Old Nick are among the ghost stories that have been recorded in the Banbury and Chipping Norton area.

Whether or not you believe in them is another matter! Either way, they offer fascinating tales, some based around our local history.

These tales come from the website, Paranormal Database (www.paranormaldatabase.com), described as “a serious ongoing project to document locations with folkloric, paranormal and cryptozoological connections”.

This church is one of three in the area (Bloxham and King's Sutton being the other two) that were paid for by three brothers. One of their workers who helped construct this tower never took any pay, never slept and never ate - he vanished as soon as the tower was built. The brothers were convinced that they were helped by Old Nick.

1. St Mary's Church Adderbury

This church is one of three in the area (Bloxham and King's Sutton being the other two) that were paid for by three brothers. One of their workers who helped construct this tower never took any pay, never slept and never ate - he vanished as soon as the tower was built. The brothers were convinced that they were helped by Old Nick. Photo: Submitted Image

An entity here locks the toilet door, creates the smell of toast, and knocks files of documentation from the shelves.

2. Former Co-op Travel Shop, White Lion Walk, Banbury

An entity here locks the toilet door, creates the smell of toast, and knocks files of documentation from the shelves. Photo: Submitted Image

During the construction of the churches at Bloxham, Adderbury and King's Sutton, the Devil was thought to have lent a hand. During the work he slipped and dropped some of the mortar he was carrying, thus creating Crouch Hill.

3. Crouch Hill, Banbury

During the construction of the churches at Bloxham, Adderbury and King's Sutton, the Devil was thought to have lent a hand. During the work he slipped and dropped some of the mortar he was carrying, thus creating Crouch Hill. Photo: Submitted Image

A couple living in a Victorian property were subjected to several months of phantom activity. Footsteps were heard in a room where one witness was sitting, a room was ransacked by an invisible entity, and a solid wood trap door to the attic raised itself 45 degrees for several minutes. The house was finally blessed, but the occupiers moved out not wanting to wait to discover whether the blessing was successful.

4. Middleton Road, Banbury

A couple living in a Victorian property were subjected to several months of phantom activity. Footsteps were heard in a room where one witness was sitting, a room was ransacked by an invisible entity, and a solid wood trap door to the attic raised itself 45 degrees for several minutes. The house was finally blessed, but the occupiers moved out not wanting to wait to discover whether the blessing was successful. Photo: Submitted Image

