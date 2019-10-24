Spooctacularly cute cats line up for Halloween

Black cats and kittens will be stars of the show at a family Black Cat Day to mark Halloween weekend in Bodicote.

Banbury Animal Rescue & Kindness Service (BARKS) are holding their second Black Cat Day at their cat rescue centre at 47 Park End on Saturday, November 2 between 1pm and 4pm.

The event will include a children's fancy dress competition, spooky games and a tombola, all on a Halloween theme.

Organiser Becci Cooper said: “We have lots of black cats and kittens at the moment, all looking for new homes, alongside many other cats in all shapes, colours and sizes.

"The event will be a purrfect chance for animal lovers to enjoy an unusual afternoon out and, perhaps, they might spot a lovely cat that they would like to adopt or sponsor.”

Entry to the event is free.