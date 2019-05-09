Sponsors needed for Middleton Cheney charity ball

Organisers of a charity ball which raises thousands of pounds for cancer care are calling on businesses to boost funds.

Tickets for September’s Middleton Cheney Charity Ball – which raised £10,000 for Adderbury’s Katharine House Hospice when it was last held in 2016 – sold out within 40 minutes when they went on sale on March 30.

But two extra tables of ten are now available and the organisers need businesses to support the event by sponsoring tables and providing items for an auction and raffle prizes.

This year’s ball, to be held on the village primary school field on September 7, will raise money jointly for Cancer Research UK and the hospice.

Ball committee chairman Rebecca Casey’s husband, Duncan, was cared for at Katharine House before his death in 2008, aged 37.

“Several businesses which helped stage the last ball have offered their support again this time and we are asking anyone who can help through sponsorship or through the donation of prizes to get in touch,” the school teacher said.

“So many of us are touched by cancer that any help to raise money towards research and care will be gratefully received. It really is a worthy cause.”

Sponsors will secure advertising on the event’s website, social media page and in the charity ball programme.

For more information, email middletoncheneycharityball2019@gmail.com