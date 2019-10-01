Sponsored walk for Bloxham’s church friends

Half a dozen Friends of St Mary’s Bloxham walked over two dozen miles to raise funds for the church’s charitable trust.

The walkers started out at 7.45am last Sunday in central Oxford and, some 10.5 hours and 30 miles later arrived at the Bloxham church.

The monumental effort, undertaken by chair and vice chair of the church trust, Ian Myson and Jon Carlton respectively together with members of their two families: Alan, Pete and Ed Myson, and Richard Carlto, has so far raised £1,600.

The Friends are raising funds for the interior redevelopment of St Mary’s Church, which will see the installation of kitchen and toilets, improved heating, lighting, sound and disabled access; more flexible seating; and renovation of the floor.

Vicar, Revd Dale Gingrich presented the sponsorship form to the tired group on their return.