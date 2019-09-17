Sponsored swim in Broughton Castle moat raises over £1,000 for dementia charity

A sponsored swim in Broughton Castle’s moat has raised more than £1,100 for Dementia Active.

On Saturday, charity founder Andy Gill, his son, Barry, and friends, swam the six foot deep moat which encircles three acres. The team was supported by Lord and Lady Saye and Sele and their son, Martin Fiennes.

The swim raised money to fund Dementia Days Out, a fortnightly minibus trip to dementia-friendly places such as historic sites, beauty spots and animal sanctuaries.

Dementia Active provides daytime activities for those living with dementia in a safe and welcoming environment.

Lady Saye and Sele said: “We were really happy to host the charity day to help Dementia Active raise these vital funds. We thoroughly enjoyed the day and are already planning to host another event next summer.”

Dementia Active aims to provide enough support and stimulation it delays a person with dementia from going into a nursing home.

It uses Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST) which is the only non-drug treatment recommended by the National Institute of Clinical Excellence (NICE) and is becoming increasingly popular as a successful way to help alleviate the symptoms of mild to moderate dementia.

Activities are based around a particular theme and are designed to improve cognitive ability and memory such as gentle exercise, music and singing, reminiscence, art, craft activities, puzzles, coordination games and playing cards.

Founder Andy Gill with Barry Gill 29, his eldest son, Louis Gill 12, his youngest son, and Ethan 5, his grandson at the sponsored swim small

The sponsored swim