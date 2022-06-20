Sponsored bike ride for Banbury's Frank Wise School aims to raise £3000 to continue minibus trips

The Frank Wise bike ride always begins and ends at the Griffin Inn, Chipping Warden, where welcome refreshments are available

Dave Kelly – whose daughter Penny goes to Frank Wise School – is organising the event with his team for the third year running. It begins and ends at the Griffin Inn, Chipping Warden and the route is planned to go through north Oxfordshire, south Northants and south Warwickshire countryside.

Those who aren’t keen bike riders are urged to support the fundraising effort by contributing to the event’s Just Giving page here https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/david-kelly70

“The ride is on Saturday, July 9, starting at 9.45am. The plan is to go out in small groups and there’s no pressure on time,” said Mr Kelly.

Dave Kelly, organiser of the Frank Wise Bike Ride, and his daughter Penny, who attends the school

"We’d be delighted to welcome more riders on the trip. It will be a 2.5 – 3.5 hour ride and there will be a halfway refreshments stop at The Crown Inn, Stockton.

"We're hoping to raise £3000 to help the school maintain their minibuses. The mini buses enable the kids to have days out, as well doing school runs for parents that need a hand.”

The organisers are also very keen to hear from anyone willing to be a volunteer. Contact David Kelly on 07971 809562 or email [email protected]

The Friends of Frank Wise group provides two minibuses for the school’s use and its continuous fundraising, made possible through a number of dedicated committee members and huge support from business and the local community, is aimed at ensuring outdated vehicles can be replaced for the future.