Spiceball Leisure Centre footbridge to close for 18 months while Castle Quay works continue

A footbridge linking Spiceball Leisure Centre to the town is to be closed for 18 months while work continues on Castle Quay waterfront.

From September 23, people wanting to access the centre will have to use one of the alternative routes which uses existing paths alongside new paths that will be completed before the footbridge closes. The footbridge is not being demolished or being replaced and the alternative paths will meet Highways standards and signs will be in place.

Alterations to a small section of the bridge are taking place, which are expected to improve the connection between Spiceball and the town centre. The closure marks another milestone for the development as the car park for the new Lidl store is built.

Cherwell District Council has been working closely with the Spiceball Leisure Centre in preparation for these works.

The team will be working with contractor McLaren in a bid to open the footbridge earlier than the anticipated 18-month time frame, with minimal disruption caused. Further updates will be shared with the community as works progress.

Councillor Lynn Pratt, lead member for economy, regeneration and property at Cherwell District Council, said: “Over the past six months, construction works for the Castle Quay Waterfront development have become visible, transforming the vision of the council into a reality. As part of this town centre transformation, we will be connecting the various elements of the town centre together and improving accessibility between the facilities that our residents use, including the Spiceball Leisure Centre.

“We appreciate that the closure of this footbridge will require alternative routes to be used by those walking to the centre, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank our residents in advance for their patience and support. We are delivering something truly special for the local community and visitors, and look forward to continuing to progress this exciting change for Banbury.”

The Castle Quay Waterfront will deliver a new leisure and restaurant offering anchored by Lidl, The Light Cinema and a Premier Inn hotel.