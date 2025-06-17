Speed limits to be reduced between Banbury and Oxford if highways plan is accepted

Under the proposals, Oxfordshire County Council wants to reduce the speed limits along the A4260, bringing the Banbury to Bodicote limit down from 40mph to 30mph.

The A4260 road between the existing 20mph speed limit at Deddington and the 40mph limit at Adderbury would be reduced from 60mph to 50mph.

The small stretch of dual carriageway at Middle Aston would be reduced from 70mph to 60mph.

There would be 40mph speed limits on the A4260 Oxford/Banbury Road at Hopcrofts Holt, and the B4030 at Hopcrofts Holt, and the B4260 in each direction on either side of Hopcrofts Holt would be reduced to 50mph.

The 60mph speed limit would be reduced to 50mph before Sturdy’s Castle to join the existing 50mph speed limit near the B4095 Bicester junction.

An Oxfordshire Highways spokesman says: “The proposals are being put forward - following investigations by officers - as part of the councils ‘Vision Zero’ strategy, which seeks to work on a safe system approach to reducing fatal and severe injuries to road casualties. The council proposes to reduce vehicle speeds to safer levels for road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, equestrians, motorcyclists and all motorists.”

Consultation responses should be completed and returned by 5pm on Friday July 4.

The County Council will review the responses and, if objections are received, prepare a report to be presented to the Cabinet Member for Highway Management at a meeting scheduled for later in 2025. This will be public meeting at which members of the public may apply to speak.

Documents giving more details of the proposals are available for public inspection online by visiting this site – see here. This page gives links to the statement of reasons, the consultation plans and a link to the county council’s ‘Vision Zero’.

The county says while there has been a long-term downward trend in reported road collisions and injuries nationally and in Oxfordshire, recent figures show road safety collisions and injuries are now on the increase.

“We need to take a zero-tolerance attitude to anyone else killed or seriously injured on Oxfordshire’s roads,” it says.

1 . A4260 Bodicote The A4260 at Bodicote whose speed limit would be reduced from 40mph to 30mph Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . A4260 Deddington The 60mph speed limit from Deddington to Adderbury would be reduced to 50mph Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . A4260 Hopcrofts Holt The A4260 at Hopcrofts Holt would be reduced to 40 at Hopcrofts Holt and to 50mph on the Oxford Road on either side Photo: Google Photo Sales