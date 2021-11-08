Spate of resignations on Banbury village council leads to special appointments by district council

Four new councillors have been appointed to serve on a Banbury village parish council after nearly all its members had resigned, leaving it unable to operate and make decisions.

West Northamptonshire District Council has appointed four people to serve on the Middleton Cheney Parish Council after most of its council members resigned over the last couple of months.

A spokesperson for West Northamptonshire District Council said: "The Director of Legal and Democratic Services, acting under delegated powers from West Northamptonshire Council has made four appointments to bring Middleton Cheney Parish Council to an operational level.

"The appointments were made in consultation with Northants County Association of Local Councils (NCALC) and will enable the council to operate. The parish council will be able to meet and make decisions moving forward including co-opting members to the remaining vacant seats on the parish council."

According to the council order, two residents of Middleton Cheney were appointed and two other people who live outside the village were appointed to serve on the parish council.

The Middleton Cheney residents are Alan Youel and Richard Solesbury-Timms, who is already serving as a councillor for West Northants District Council.

The other two people are John Coatsworth, of Helmdon, and Peter Gliwitzki of Chacombe, who also serves as the chair of the Chacombe Parish Council.

Prior to the appointments, which became official on November 3, there were only three remaining members on Middleton Cheney Parish Council after a series of resignations over the last couple of months.

Middleton Cheney had 11 members on its parish council the resignations which left it with only three members, and not enough to operate. A minimum of four councillors is required.

A spokesperson for the Northants County Association of Local Councils said: "West Northamptonshire Council has exercised the power to appoint persons for the Middleton Cheney Parish Council to operate again. This means they can now meet and operate."

The appointment of the four new members of the parish council is a temporary one, which lasts a maximum of six months. The new seven-member parish council will also be responsible for choosing any new future members of the council.

The spokesperson for the Northants County Association of Local Councils added: "They're just there to assist the parish council in getting back on their feet."

Anyone interested in serving on the Middleton Cheney Parish Council can email the village clerk Mrs Valerie Furniss here: [email protected]