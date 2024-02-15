South Warwickshire residents invited to join nursing home’s annual 10k fun run

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in south Warwickshire are being invited to take part in a nursing home’s annual 10k fun run event.

On April 28, Shipston Home Nursing will be bringing back its 10K run/walk, starting and finishing at the Walton Hall in Wellesbourne.

Participants can choose to enter as individuals, or as a team.

The team at Shipston Home Nursing said they are also delighted to be working with Tempo Events, offering Electronic Race Timing to pre-registered runners.

This year, a prize will be awarded to the participant who raises the most money for the hospice at home charity.

Kate Bamford, head of fundraising and communications at Shipston Home Nursing, said: “The Walton Hall 10k is one of our favourite annual events.

"To encourage fundraising for our charity, we’re excited to be able to offer a luxurious spa stay at Hoar Cross Hall to whoever generates the most money on their fundraising page.

"With over 200 runners and walkers, if everyone raised just £10, it would make an enormous difference to us.

“With medals, bacon rolls and fantastic prizes from Warwick Sports Shop, it’s a great way to spend a Sunday morning.”

Shipston Home Nursing cares for patients with illnesses that do not respond to curative treatment and who wish to be nursed at home.

The service covers Shipston, Wellesbourne, Kineton and the surrounding villages and is free.

It costs around £550,000 to fund the charity each year, of which the charity says 93 per cent of this income is self-generated.