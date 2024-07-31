Soul pop artist near Banbury releases new song about her journey in the music industry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An emerging soul and pop singer near Banbury has released a new song about her journey of trying to make a name for herself in the music industry.

Hornton-based Eva Gadd’s new single, Out Here, is a tale of the pressures she has faced on her journey as an emerging singer-songwriter and performer.

Already a hit on social media app TikTok, the song produced by London-based producers Andrea Trevisan and Lucas Miles follows on from last year’s single Get It.

The new track has been described by 24-year-old Eva as an ‘empowering indie pop anthem’ that is ‘full of light and shade’ with ‘rousing instrumentation’ and ‘uplifting dreaminess’ vocals.

Bnabury soul pop singer Eva Gadd has released a new single about her journey as an emerging star in the music industry.

It was originally written as a romance track, but Eva reshifted the angle into a feisty call to shrug off naysayers and self-doubt and a message for people to follow their own path.

Eva said: “Choosing to be a creative artist or performer is not everyone's idea of a sensible career, and I've experienced questions like, ‘but when are you going to get a proper job? and ‘are you making money yet?’

"Being made to feel naive, unrealistic, even stupid for pursuing music by people who want to bring you down to earth isn't fun, but I'm tuning out those comments, and in Out Here I want to prove them wrong, but also acknowledge how lonely doing something different than the crowd can be.

"Ultimately, though, the message is positive. In the second verse, the words ‘I would walk this earth to find you’ describe myself now and my future self, knowing deep down, I'll only reach that person I've wanted to be since I was little by staying true to myself."

Out Here was released on streaming services Spotify, Apple and Deezer on Friday, July 26

The singer has received support from BBC Introducing in the South West and Oxfordshire and performed at the BBC Airwaves Festival and the BBC Introducing stage at Truck Festival.

She has also performed on the big stage at Beat Herder Festival last year and Beam Me Up Festival this year, and she has received almost 200 thousand streams across all platforms.