'Something for everyone': Banbury's market place to be filled with live music for free event

Banbury’s market place will once again be filled with music and people as the town prepares for the annual Friday Night Live concert.

The free event, organised by Banbury Music Mix Radio alongside the town council and sponsored by Swish Fibre, will take over the market place on Friday July 21.

Starting at 5:30pm and coming to an end at 10:30pm, the evening consists of five talented local acts performing on stage and a variety of stalls selling foods and drinks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event, which started in 2018, returned last year after a break for Covid with around two thousand partygoers in attendance.

Organiser say around two thousand people attended last year's Friday Night Live event.

Bob Dainty of Banbury Music Mix Radio said: "It's a fun and family-friendly night with a great array of local music. The opening acts are two great acoustic singers, Katie Wickham and Rufus Goodlove, and then there’s the resurgent popular band The Riveleros.

"Headlining the event is a great authentic rock and roll band, The Shades, who are excellent and very popular, and then there is another group who are one of the biggest attractions around Banbury, named Different Wavelengths.

"It's a way for us to do something for the bands who have raised so much for charity over the years and to put something on for the people of Banbury. There will be a mixture of music from all the decades, showcasing some of the great music we have in the town, with something for everyone."

Advertisement

Advertisement