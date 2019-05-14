Soho Farmhouse causes spike in jet traffic at Oxford Airport

Celebrities using private jets to cut journey time to Soho Farmhouse in Great Tew are partly responsible for a 20 per cent rise in traffic at Oxford Airport.

The exclusive 21st century country club, known for giving the rich and famous their privacy, has become the place for stars to organise their parties.

Emma Bunton, soon to go on a reunion tour the Spicegirls, recently enjoyed a star-studded party at the venue; Meghan Markle is said to have had her bridal shower there and David and Victoria Beckham - who live two hundred yards from at Soho Farmhouse are regulars.

Also spotted there in recent weeks are actor Tom Hardy, celebrity chef Gino di Campo, Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden and dance celebrity Louie Spence.

Oxford Airport, north of Kidlington, is just 14 miles from the members-only club and Advance (a magazine for the UK's Aerospace, Defence, Security and Space industries) reported last week that 'London Oxford Airport retained its position in the top five UK business aviation airports during 2018 with some 5,500 business aviation movements logged and a 20 per cent increase in passengers in the last year'.

It is handling an increasing amount of medium and large cabin jets from as far afield as Tokyo.

"Leisure charters increased, in part due to the increasingly popularity of the neighbouring Cotswolds for weekend city dwellers; weddings and events at Soho Farmhouse in Great Tew, 14 miles away," the story said.

"In a year dominated by the uncertainty of Brexit, the airport has benefitted from the arrival of new tenants."

Pilot training is also expanding at the airport, it is reported.

Flights may increase still further if planning consent is given to billionaire Peter Mullin's proposed Automotive Museum which has been criticised by local residents.

A decision on the multi-million pound development is expected to be taken on June 4.