Socialist group demonstrates against Barclays' 'genocide bank-rolling'

A socialist group in Banbury made an impact in the town centre at the weekend, calling for Barclays Bank to end 'genocide bank-rolling'.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of The North Oxfordshire Socialist Alliance (NOSA) engaged with Saturday shoppers in Bridge Street to talk about what they claim to be Barclay’s complicity in the Gaza genocide. It is part of a nationwide strategy by Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) to boycott Barclay’s Bank.

NOSA member Phil Richards said, “Barclays is bankrolling Israel’s genocidal assault on Palestinians through its financial ties with arms companies that sell weapons to Israel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"PSC’s research has found that Barclays now invests over £2 billion in, and provides financial services worth £6.1 billion to, companies arming Israel.”

Some of the members of North Oxfordshire Socialist Alliance, pictured at their demonstration outside Barclays Bank on Saturday

PSC is calling on all concerned people to boycott all Barclays services. In 2024, 5000 people closed their Barclays accounts as part of their mass account closure days, NOSA says.

The Banbury Guardian has asked Barclays to comment and awaits a reply.

At a similar protest last October they said they provide ‘vital financial services’ to US, UK and European companies supplying defence products to NATO and its allies. It said Barclays does not ‘directly invest’ in the companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said they remained committed to providing services to the sector as an ‘essential part of keeping this country and our allies safe’.

The bank accused protesters of intimidating staff and online harassment. "The safety of our colleagues and customers is our priority and we have additional measures in place such as increased security presence and surveillance technology.”