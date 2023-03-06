The Met Office has issued a snow and ice warning for the central region, including north Oxfordshire and south Warwickshire overnight tonight and tomorrow.

The Yellow Warning predicts that ice and some snow could lead to difficult travel conditions in places.

The Met office said: “Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The weather office warned that people could slip and fall on untreated icy pavements, cycle paths and roads, leading to injuries.

The Met Office forecast for 7pm this evening

“Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous,” said a spokesman who issued the following simple steps to prepare before journeys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plan your route; check for delays and road closures; leave more time to prepare and check your car before setting off; check wipers, tyres and screenwash; pack essentials in your car and take a fully charged mobile phone with an in-car charger or battery pack.

Driving safely in snow – it is safer not to drive in heavy snow and icy conditions but if you absolutely must drive, keep yourself and others safe by:

Using dipped headlights, accelerate gently, use low revs and change to higher gears as quickly as possible; starting in second gear will help with wheel slip and maintain a safe and steady speed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ice and snow are a possibility over the coming days - a weather warning has been issued

Keep your distance from other vehicles, keep a constant speed up hills, leave plenty of room between cars and use a low gear to go down hill. Try to avoid braking unless necessary