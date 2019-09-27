Snip and chip scheme for Banbury cats

Cherwell Cats Protection has teamed up with three Banbury veterinary practices to launch a £15 cat neutering and microchipping scheme to run throughout the month of October.

If the cat or kitten doesn’t need both procedures, owners can instead pay £5 for microchipping or £10 for neutering only, with the remainder of the costs being covered by Cats Protection.

Snip and chip

The neutering offer covers one routine neutering procedure for a healthy kitten or cat.

The participating veterinary practices teaming up with Cherwell Cats Protection; are Hawthorne Lodge Vets, in West Bar Street, Vets4Pets on the Banbury Cross Retail Park and West Bar Vets also in West Bar Street.

All surgeries are to be performed between October 1 and October 31. Any additional costs during or after surgery are to be covered by the cat owners.

Pet owners must live in one of the following postcodes– OX5, OX15, OX16, OX17, OX25, OX26, OX27 or NN13 to be eligible.

The benefits of neutering are many and Cats Protection recommends that all cats are neutered at around four months of age.

Microchipping has important benefits too. With the details stored in a national database, a missing cat is more likely to be reunited with its owners.

For more information about Cherwell Cats Protection, or how to participate in this October offer, please see our website at www.cherwell.cats.org.uk/cherwell