Smoke alarms alert Banbury area family giving them time to escape house fire

Firefighters from three fire stations attended a house fire near in a village near Banbury last night.

Crews from Banbury and Chipping Norton Fire Stations along with the Leamington Fire Station in Warwickshire responded to reports of a house fire in the village of Ascott around 8.30 last night (Friday January 14).

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property with a hose reel and thermal imaging camera and found the fire was focused in the kitchen. Once the fire was damped down they used a specialist fan to clear the building of smoke.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Multiple fire crews tackled a house fire in the village of Ascot near Banbury on Friday night, January 14 (Image from Oxfordshire & Rescue Facebook post)

Working smoke alarms in the home alerted the family inside to the fire and allowed them time to safely evacuate the property and call 999.

The incident commander crew manager Forder said: “This incident highlights the vital importance of working smoke alarms. This could have been a lot worse if it hadn’t been for the alarms alerting the residents, and the homeowners quick actions to close the doors, get out and call 999.”

More advice on how to keep safe in your home can be found here www.365alive.co.uk/athome

Multiple fire crews tackled a house fire in the village of Ascot near Banbury on Friday night, January 14 (Image from Oxfordshire & Rescue Facebook post)