Small piece of an aircraft found in garden of home in Brailes village near Shipston

Authorities were notified after a woman in the village of Brailes found a piece of an aircraft in the front garden of her home.

Officers with the Shipston Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) attended the incident, which occurred after a woman heard a thud in her front garden on Wednesday October 23.

On closer inspection the woman had discovered what appeared to be a small part from an aircraft in her garden.

Aviation and other relevant authorities were informed of the incident.

No people or animals were harmed from the incident.

There was also no property damage from the incident.