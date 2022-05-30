Small Banburyshire village promises one of the best traditional flower shows in the region

Flowers, produce and crafts - and a super raffle - help to make South Newington's flower show one of the best in the region

This summer will be no different and a tremendous traditional show – with two raffles – is promised. The event takes place on Saturday, August 6 from 1.30pm – 4.30pm.

The village has only 100 houses and is one of the few villages in Oxfordshire which still puts on a traditional flower and produce show.

This year it has the addition of some remarkably generous raffle prizes, as well as the usual delightful presentation of garden flowers, produce and home crafts on display in the marquee.

The only time since WWII that South Newington has not held its charming show was during the first year of the pandemic in 2020. It took place last year with electronic systems replacing cash for the first time, outdoors on the village green.

Famous flower shows like Chelsea developed from local events like South Newington’s, but this smaller, original format has lost none of its charm or competitive edge. The central event is in a marquee with 78 categories of produce on show ranging from tomatoes, beans and beetroot to jams, cakes and craft items not to mention sumptuous floral displays and delightful children’s categories such as ‘garden on a plate’.

Amanda Blythe Smith, chair of the Flower Show Committee, welcomes exhibits from outside the village and is calling on keen gardeners or crafters to exhibit their home-grown or home-made produce.

“We would love people to come and take part in the show by entering. The show is all about celebrating the satisfaction and pleasure that comes from gardening and delighting in a competitive community spirit,” she said.

"The Sweet Pea Cup is hotly contested in the village, as is the Crafting Cup - and this sort of gentle competition keeps us entertained for much of the year. We’d love people to join in the fun.”

The full list of categories is available on the village website, www.SouthNewington.co.uk. Entries have to be delivered to the marquee on the morning of the show between 8am-10am.

In addition to the marquee, there are also children’s games, a dog show, homemade cakes and refreshments, stalls and an exhibition of pet portraits in the church.

There are two raffles this year – one for a £400 Dubarry voucher. Dubarry has an outlet in Enstone so the winner can choose from the shop or buy online.

The other raffle offers eight items including a personalised Smythson Portobello Notebook worth £200, a meal at The Duck on the Pond worth £50, a hair cut from popular local hairdresser Charlotte Stroud also worth £50 and five other generous gifts.

“The show also helps us raise money for charitable causes, and last year we supported Maggie’s Centres, Mind and Banbury Young Homeless,” said Ms Blythe Smith.

"We want to support Ukrainian charities this year as well as our local ones.”