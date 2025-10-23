Six week 'grace period' for Oxford congestion charge fines announced today, one week before scheme begins

A six-week ‘grace period’ on fines for the Oxford congestion charge has been announced by the county council, one week before the scheme was set to start

Motorists will face a £5 daily charge for driving through one of six roads in the city from next Wednesday onwards, (October 29), unless they have a permit.

Oxfordshire County Council first announced the proposal in June, and its cabinet gave the scheme the green light on September 10.

But the county council announced on Tuesday (October 21) for a six-week period, drivers who pass a congestion charge point without paying or using a permit will get letter reminding them how to pay, rather than a fine.

The county council said the policy was included when the proposal was being developed in the summer, before it was approved, to help familiarise people with the scheme once it begins.

The authority has not published the information on the grace period on their website or on any of their social media channels at the time of writing, and Cllr Liam Walker said councillors were not told in advance.

The council said this was “not something we would usually advertise” and said they would continue to urge people to apply for permits if they are eligible.

Some residents have reported that they have not received their leaflets from the council, informing them of the scheme.

But Cllr Andrew Gant, cabinet member for transport management on the county council, said: “There has been no delay to leaflets.

“They are being delivered over a two-week period. There are many other ways that people may hear about the scheme.

“39,370 permits have now been issued, so the system is working well.

“During the development of the scheme, the county council decided to include a grace period.

“This is not necessarily required through the legislation, but considered helpful to alert those car drivers who accidentally go through the charge points in the early stage of the scheme without a permit.

“On the second time driving through without a valid permit or paying the charge by the following day, a penalty charge notice would be issued.”

Cllr Liam Walker said: “While I welcome a six-week grace period is finally being introduced for the Oxford congestion charge, this is something that should have been part of the plan from day one.

“Yet again, we’re seeing the chaotic and ill-thought-out approach that has defined this scheme from the start.

“It’s astonishing that county councillors and the public still haven’t been informed of this change, and even worse that it wasn’t included in the expensive flyer that’s already been delivered to residents — a leaflet that’s cost thousands of pounds to deliver.

“This is just another example of Lib Dem chaos at county hall, where time and time again they fail to get the basics right.

“Residents deserve competence, not confusion and more importantly I think this whole botched scheme should be scrapped altogether.”

For more information about the congestion charge, visit the council’s page at: https://www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/transport-and-travel/oxfords-temporary-congestion-charge-cars/about-congestion-charge