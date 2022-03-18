Thames Valley Police officers were called at just after 12.45am this morning (Friday March 18) to reports of a man lying in the road on the eastbound dual carriageway stretch of the A40 between Witney and Cogges.

Sadly, the body of a man was located at the scene with fatal injuries.

The man’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Inspector Sarah Bartlett of Thames Valley Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Sadly, the body of a young man was located on the carriageway just before 1am this morning.

“We are in the very early stages of investigating the circumstances, and we are appealing to anybody who was driving in the area last night to contact Thames Valley Police if you witnessed this incident.

“I’d be particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have dash-cam in their vehicles to please check this and contact us if it has captured anything that can assist the investigation.

“Did you see a man walking on the A40 at any stage overnight? Did you witness the incident? If so, please make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220118000.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to a single-vehicle crash which claimed the life of a man in his 20s near Witney.

“The A40 was closed overnight while this incident was investigated, but has since re-opened.