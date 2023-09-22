Singer/songwriter near Banbury releases new CD with money going towards mental health charity

A singer/songwriter from Deddington has released a new CD, with the money raised going to the Banbury branch of the Samaritans charity.

The CD from Jillian Drewitt titled ‘A Different World’ features five piano-led jazz tracks with social consciousness and mental health awareness messages.

Jillian, who has been involved in music since her early childhood and has a vast experience of playing in jazz acts like Manhattan, wanted to support the charity as she believes not enough is being done to support those with mental health difficulties in smaller towns.

She said: "I have chosen the Banbury branch because the smaller local Samaritans are struggling to survive.

"I feel that not enough time and money is spent on mental illness, and there are a lot of people out there, especially the young, that are struggling, and I think that some of them need a kind listening ear."

Featuring songs like ‘Ukraine’, a powerful anti-war track, and the title track ‘A Different World’, which looks at the story of a young girl struggling with mental illness, the CD contrasts joyful music with serious issues.

The CD was recorded at film and TV music composer Alan Snelling’s studio in Charlbury, with appearances from classically trained multi-instrumentalist Marion Fleetwood on violin.

Jillian, who has always had a passion for singing, hopes the money raised from the release will help those less fortunate in the area and also showcase her talent for singing.