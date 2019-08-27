Singer Nancy celebrates her 105th birthday at Banbury care home

This year’s summer fete at Green Pastures Nursing Home had a very special guest - one of its own residents who was celebrating her 105th birthday.

Annie Louisa Pettipher is known to everyone as Nancy.

As well as the entertainments of the fete, she was surrounded by friends and family who were there to mark her special day.

She also shared her secret of a long life. “Have a good sense of humour, look after yourself the best way you can and don’t tell anyone your age,” she said.

Nancy was born in Wales to William and Emily Wilde in 1914, the eldest of four children. In her late teens, the family took the opportunity to move to England to manage their own farm, finally settling at New House Farm just outside Brailes.

Nancy married Eric Pettipher on his return from World War II and the couple made their home in Shipston on Stour where Eric started a garage business with his brother, Frank.

The business still retains their name - Pettiphers Garages Ltd.

Nancy and Eric had three children, Diana, Julia and Roy.

Sadly, Nancy was widowed in 1985 but her family has grown and she has five grandchildren, Helen, Edward, David, Stuart and Charlotte and two great-grandchildren, Joseph and Evie.

Nancy lived all her married life in Shipston and was involved in many organisations and activities.

She was a regular attendee at St Edmund’s Church, took great pleasure in her garden and loved to sing and spent many happy years with the Stour Singers.

The fete raised over £700.