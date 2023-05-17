News you can trust since 1838
Singer from Hook Norton performs national anthem at record-breaking Women’s FA Cup Final

A singer originally from Hook Norton performed the national anthem at the record-breaking sell-out crowd for the Women’s FA Cup Final last Sunday (May 14).

By Jack Ingham
Published 17th May 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 15:45 BST

British-Iranian soprano singer Jasmine Faulkner performed a powerful rendition of the national anthem in front of 77,390 fans and a large audience on BBC One.

The singer, who started her career at Chipping Norton’s Music Festival, is currently going from strength to strength, including recent performances with the Central Band of the Royal British Legion on Coronation Day and for Prince Edward at Windsor Castle.

Jasmine said: "It was an honour to sing for the women's game and to see young girls so excited and inspired as they cheered on the players. As a British-Iranian, I was conscious not to take one second of the day for granted—firstly, being able to attend a football match and secondly, singing at one, as women are banned from both of these activities in Iran."

Jasmine Faulkner, who grew up in Hook Norton, performed the national anthem at the record-breaking women's FA Cup Final last Sunday.Jasmine Faulkner, who grew up in Hook Norton, performed the national anthem at the record-breaking women's FA Cup Final last Sunday.
The singer's career is going from strength to strength, with recent performances at the Coronation and Windsor Castle.The singer's career is going from strength to strength, with recent performances at the Coronation and Windsor Castle.
