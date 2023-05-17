Singer from Hook Norton performs national anthem at record-breaking Women’s FA Cup Final

The singer, who started her career at Chipping Norton’s Music Festival, is currently going from strength to strength, including recent performances with the Central Band of the Royal British Legion on Coronation Day and for Prince Edward at Windsor Castle.

Jasmine said: "It was an honour to sing for the women's game and to see young girls so excited and inspired as they cheered on the players. As a British-Iranian, I was conscious not to take one second of the day for granted—firstly, being able to attend a football match and secondly, singing at one, as women are banned from both of these activities in Iran."