Singer and rapper known as BUSHROD who grew up in Banbury releases new single

Singer and rapper known as BUSHROD, who grew up in Banbury has released a new single and music video called 'Overtime' today, Wednesday March 2. (photo from BUSHROD)

Jack Bushrod, who grew up in Banbury, attended Wykham Park Academy and performed at several local venues in town such as such as Also Known As, Zinc and The Wheatsheaf.

The alternative hip-hop artist now known as BUSHROD has released a new single “Overtime,” which he referred to as a radiant, funk-infused ode to getting fired from his day job during the pandemic.

BUSHROD said: "I was previously working as a Graphic Designer for a graphic design studio. Generally, I would do overtime and stay for longer hours at than I was meant to and gave quite a lot to the company, however, I felt that they didn't really value me. Out of the blue, I suddenly found out that they had fired me.

"Being a musician, I decided to put my frustration into something positive. So I wrote a song about my boss and made a music video for it too.

To watch the new 'Overtime' music video by BUSHROD see the link here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d04f5GhCAw4&ab_channel=BUSHROD

He adds: "In the music video an actor plays my boss where he isn't happy or doesn't really care about the work I'm doing. For me, the song was an outlet and a way to express my feelings towards the situation. I'm now working on music full-time with offers from multiple record labels, so the situation was a bit of a blessing in disguise for me really."

He has just finished his first sold out UK tour.

BUSHROD landed his big break with an appearance on SB.TV’s legendary ‘Warm Up Sessions’ freestyle series, and has since ticked off a plethora of landmark achievements including supporting chart-topping superstar Professor Green on tour, receiving a glowing endorsement from Complex Magazine and going viral on Depop Drama.

He added this about the new single: "The record stems from an experience I had last year where my boss fired me from my office job. I was stuck in this predicament where I didn’t know what to do. Did I look for another job or concentrate on pursuing a music career full-time? I went with the latter, and it’s gradually been paying off."