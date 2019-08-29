Sing to the moon with Voices Across Time’s new show

Adderbury’s musical theatre group, Voices Across Time will celebrate the moon landings with a brand new show next month.

Coinciding with The Last Night of the Proms, ‘Ground control to Major Swing’ will be an evening featuring astronomic hits such as Rocketman, Fly Me To The Moon before ending in a big bang with Last Night classics Rule Britannia, Sea Songs and Jerusalem.

The show will be performed over two nights, Friday September 13 and Saturday, September 14 at Middleton Cheney’s All Saints Church followed by a performance at Adderbury’s St. Mary’s Church, respectively. Both events start at 7.30pm.

The shows see the return of Freddie King, who played GI Frank George and the Bluebelles, featuring Banbury’s Lisa Nicholls, Jess Smith and Charlotte Saunders, who last appeared in VaT’s Major Swing and the Bluebelles: ‘Advance Britannia!’

Profits from the event will go to Voices Across Time’s next and biggest venture; a one-week schools and care home project in Banbury focused around a new performance of their 2018 musical Till The Boys Come Home.

Tickets cost £12 or £8 for concessions from www.voicesacrosstime.com or call 07532446665.