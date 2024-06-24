Simon Cowell and Kaleb Cooper spotted at boutique shopping festival near Chipping Norton
X-Factor star Simon Cowell was spotted again this year alongside partner Lauren Silverman.
While Chipping Norton resident, Kaleb, pulled pints of Jeremy Clarkson’s Hawkstone Lager at the festival.
The popular shopping festival returned to the Great Tew Estate last weekend (Friday, June 21 until Sunday, June 23).
This year’s event featured stalls by fashion brands Ma + Lin, Lacuna Child and Amuse La Bouche.
It also had home and garden design stalls by Montrose Group Open Kitchen, Yarnton Home and Garden Makes and Savills.
Founder of the festival, Lucy Drinkwater, said: “I’m overjoyed by the support we have seen for Park Fair so far.
“I always knew there was an abundance of talent in the Cotswolds and we take the utmost pride in curating a programme of workshops, boutiques and flavours that celebrate the finest on our doorstep.”