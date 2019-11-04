Shutford's play area opens

Shutford's new play area was opened last Saturday

Built by a Chipping Norton's Trevor Stewart Timber Play Equipment from Robina wood, the bespoke design of the multi activity unit includes a playhouse and slide, a wobbly bridge,

monkey rings, a timber traverse and a climbing wall.

In addition, there are new toddler swings, a basket swing and flat swings to complete the play area. A new noticeboard will also be erected.

Shutford's new play area

Debbie Pitt, chair of Parish Council said: “The Parish Council is delighted that this project is now completed, and we look forward to seeing it being used and giving pleasure to children of all ages.

"The Parish Council is very grateful to all the funders and supporters who made this project such a success.”

Support for the scheme to update the worn-out play equipment has come from a wide spectrum of local and national organisations and private donors.