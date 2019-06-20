Shutford’s village fete set to be a cracker

Shutford will host its annual two part fete and live music event this Saturday, June 22.

From 1pm at the Manor House Park there will be the usual selection of fete fun and games including a dog show, pottery workshops, beauty makeup and nails treatments, the Encore Dance Group, fairground rides, Banbury X Archers, Deddington Rifle Club, Radio Horton, Rainforest Creatures, Shipston Bee Association, a classic car rally, Juggling John and mini back neck and shoulder massage, aromatherapy and crystals.

From 5pm there will be live music from bands Cold Blue Daze, Under the Covers and headliners The Meanies.

There will also be an all day bar and barbecue plus stalls and games.

Afternoon entrance is £2 with children under 12 free. From 4pm the evening entrance fee is £8.