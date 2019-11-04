Shutford's play area opens

After months of development and planning the new play area on Shutford's Dairyground was officially opened last weekend.

Built by a Chipping Norton's Trevor Stewart Timber Play Equipment from Robina wood, the bespoke design of the multi activity unit includes a playhouse and slide, a wobbly bridge,

Shutford's new play area

monkey rings, a timber traverse and a climbing wall.

In addition, there are new toddler swings, a basket swing and flat swings to complete the play area. A new noticeboard will also be erected.

Debbie Pitt, chair of Parish Council said: “The Parish Council is delighted that this project is now completed, and we look forward to seeing it being used and giving pleasure to children of all ages.

"The Parish Council is very grateful to all the funders and supporters who made this project such a success.”

Support for the scheme to update the worn-out play equipment has come from a wide spectrum of local and national organisations and private donors.

The project was secured with a grant of £10k from The National Lottery Community Fund, support from Cherwell District Council, Waitrose in Banbury and donations from people in the village and Shutford Village Hall.