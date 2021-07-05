Shopping local in Chipping Norton gives more than ever with the LoyalFree app

Visitors to The Tea Set tea rooms in Chipping Norton can use their LoyalFree card to earn rewards and help local business

The Tea Set in Chippy, as well as Pobi Bakery in Witney and Mad Hatter Bookshop, Burford are among a number of independent stores offering discounts and rewards through the Love West Oxfordshire LoyalFree app.

The service is free to download as an app on a smart device. It gives users access to exclusive local deals, rewards and other benefits, helping residents save money, find great local services and support local businesses.

Cllr Suzi Coul, West Oxon District Council Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “I am really excited that we can, at last, shop and enjoy our local area in a way that we haven’t been able to since the beginning of 2020.

“We are no longer under pressure to shop only for essentials and the LoyalFree app is a brilliant way for us to celebrate the reopening of our high streets and to get behind our local retailers and attractions.

“The app will act as an incentive to make the most of our area, find offers, attractions and experiences and support the great independent businesses we have in the district.”

“Shopping locally has benefits for everyone, from reducing our carbon footprint to supporting our local economy and reconnecting with what’s on our doorstep.”

The app is being run by West Oxfordshire District Council and operated by specialist provider LoyalFree. It has been set up under the Love West Oxfordshire banner to help local businesses as lockdown restrictions ease.

Residents who download the app for West Oxfordshire will also be able to access deals across the rest of the country via the wider LoyalFree network.

The app also provides trails that give users the opportunity to explore West Oxfordshire in a new way with routes like the Downton Abbey Trail and Witney Historic Sites trail giving an extra dimension to days out.

Cllr Coul continued: “We have some fantastic things to do on our doorstep that many of us aren’t aware of, even if we have lived here our whole lives.

“The trails on the app will be a great way for people to find out more about what we can do locally and explore some of our hidden treasures.”

The app is available on Google Play and the App Store. It forms part of the council’s work to build a vibrant economy, create healthy towns and villages and support strong local communities.