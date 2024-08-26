Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There were 382 'shocking' reports of cruelty to dogs in Oxfordshire last year, says the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

Nationally, in 2023, the RSPCA received 52,662 reports about cruelty to dogs - around 144 a day - compared to 48,567 in 2022.

The charity received 42,613 reports on cruelty to dogs in 2020, showing a 23 per cent increase in four years. In 2021, the number of reports was 44,479 - meaning the figures have been rising year-on-year.

The new figures have been released by the RSPCA as part of its No Animal Deserves Cruelty summer appeal.

Dolly the chihuahua who was rescued by the RSPCA

“It is heartbreaking that more dogs need our help - we need to make a stand against this and say ‘no more’,” said Chris Sherwood, Chief Executive of the RSPCA. “Dogs are supposed to be man’s best friend, yet more and more dogs are being subjected to cruelty every year.Dogs are the most popular pet in the UK yet also the ones who potentially suffer the most.

“We would love to see, next year, cruelty going down. We know we can’t do this alone - so our purpose is for everyone to work together to create a kinder world for animals. That’s why we’ve launched our summer appeal, because it’s vital that we all take action together to help animals like these dogs.”

Chihuahua Dolly was rescued in Yorkshire after being subjected to deliberate cruelty - but is now living a happy life with her new owner.

When her previous owner took her to the vets with multiple injuries, they claimed that all were accidental - but the vet was concerned that what they were being told wasn’t the truth.

Dolly the chihuahua after her rehabilitation

When the vet placed Dolly on the floor near her owner to assess her movement, she immediately ran towards the vet and hid behind her legs, shivering, crouching very low to the ground and had her tail between her legs. Despite the owner calling her to come to him, this happened repeatedly from different points in the room. The vet contacted the RSPCA to investigate.

X-rays revealed Dolly’s injuries were much more extensive than first anticipated. She had a broken rib, a fracture to her third vertebrae indicative of a tail pull injury and a dislocated tail. The X-rays also showed skull injuries and her dew claws had been ripped out.

Dolly had extensive bruising and swelling to her lips and muzzle area. She had a cut on both the upper lip and the bridge of her nose and was found to have blood in her bladder.

Her owner pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to Dolly and was banned from keeping animals for life.

Today, Dolly has a new life with owner, Lucy Green - an RSPCA inspector.

Lucy said: “She was initially quite timid but settled in quickly and enjoyed attention. Dolly would often get up and follow me as I left a room. She was very nervous about certain things such as any loud noises or sudden movements.”

Former RSPCA Inspector Alice Cooper said: “As an RSPCA Inspector, you regularly have to deal with traumatic situations. You get well practised in dulling your emotions, putting on the professional facade and getting the job done. Dolly’s case tested my resilience more than any other.”