Shipston man conquers three peaks in 24 hours in charity challenge

At the finish line of the Three Peaks Challenge From left to right: George Bird, Jonny Watkinson, Charles Reynolds, Josh Bird

Jonny Watkinson walked the highest mountains in Scotland (Ben Nevis), England (Scafell Pike) and Wales (Snowdon), one after another within 24h hours (including the travel) on September 18.

The challenge took 23 hours, 24 minutes and Jonny took 50K steps covering 23 miles, and a total ascent of 10K metres. The adventure starts at the foot of Ben Nevis, followed by Scafell Pike and then Snowdon, directly after one another. This challenge is known as ‘extreme’ and therefore requires a high level of fitness and stamina - training beforehand is essential.

Johnny, who has suffered from a knee injury over the last few months, wasn’t sure whether he would be able to take part in the challenge, up until the last few days before it was due to take place.

He said: “I’ve been training for several months for this challenge, so I was determined to give it a go, despite the injury. My mum, Janet Watkinson, works for Shipston Home Nursing, so I know, first-hand, how important fundraising is for the charity. They rely on donations and fundraising events to help generate an income. All charities have been hit hard by the pandemic, so I really wanted to help.

“We walked Scafell Pike in pitch black, in the worst conditions the hiking company have seen so far this year! It was the toughest physical challenge I've ever faced, but certainly one of the most satisfying! I'm really pleased to have completed it for Shipston Home Nursing and the team.”

Jonny has a JustGiving fundraising web page, and so far has raised £866 towards his £1,000 target.

It is not too late to sponsor him, donations will help Shipston Home Nursing care for people with illnesses which do not respond to curative treatment. Their nursing service operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and their care is free of charge to patients and families.