Shipston High School students raise over £800 for town's hospice with fun run and raffle
Students from the school presented Game of Thrones actor and Shipston Home Nursing patron Anton Lesser with a cheque for the money.
The money will go directly towards supporting patients and families and ensuring care is available to those who need it around Shipston-on-Stour, Wellesbourne, and Kineton.
Anton said: “We are truly grateful for the hard work and kindness of the students and staff at Shipston High School.
“Their support helps Shipston Home Nursing to provide essential care for those facing the most difficult times, allowing them to remain in the comfort of their own homes with expert nursing care.”
Teacher Sarah Davies, who helped organise the fundraising activities, added: “It was fantastic to see our students so engaged and enthusiastic. Their generosity and community spirit are something to be really proud of.”
For more information about Shipston Home Nursing, visit: https://www.shipstonhomenursing.co.uk/