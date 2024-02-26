News you can trust since 1838
Shipston fundraisers aim to raise £35,000 for vehicle to help responders save lives

A valiant group of fundraisers in Shipston has set up a site to provide a new vehicle to allow first responders to save lives.
By Roseanne Edwards
Published 26th Feb 2024, 14:41 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 08:58 GMT
Stour Valley Lions, Shipston Rotary and the League of Friends have set up the Go Fund Me page in a bid to pay for a new 4x4 for the Shipston Community First Responders.

These are volunteer medics, certified by West Midlands Ambulance Service to attend the most serious medical emergencies in the area.

For over 20 years, they have been serving Shipston on Stour and surrounding villages, aiming to reach potential life-threatening emergencies in the first vital five minutes before the ambulance crew arrives. Their role is to help stabilise the patient and provide appropriate care until the more highly skilled medics can take over.

Their current Shipston First Responders' vehicle is over ten years old and needs to be replaced.

"An increasing population and now the absence of a local hospital, demands on the team have increased to an average of 40 critical 999 calls each month,” said a spokesman for the Lions.

"The First Responders are unpaid and on call 24/7. The service relies on community funding for everything from uniforms and equipment through to the response vehicle.

"Their current vehicle, donated by The League of Friends of Ellen Badger Hospital over a decade ago, is now showing its age and needs to be replaced as a matter of urgency.

“This vehicle allows first responders to reach emergencies and save lives. Without a reliable vehicle, this service is at risk and so are people in our community,” he said.

Stour Valley Lions, Shipston Rotary, The League of Friends and Shipston Home Nursing are coordinating an appeal to raise £35,000 to purchase the replacement response vehicle.

Honorary Patron of the appeal, Doctor Sarah Jarvis MBE, says ‘A fully functional first-responder vehicle is crucial to the life-saving work of this fantastic group of volunteers in our community. We all hope we will never need their help, but every day someone does. Please give whatever you can to preserve this vital service.’

Founded in 1981, Stour Valley Lions is part of Lions Clubs International, the largest voluntary service organisation in the world. Members work tirelessly to support those less fortunate than themselves and strive to make the community a better place for all.

See https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/shipstonfirstresponders

