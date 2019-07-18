Shipston cyclists going for gold

Shipston Cycling Club (SCC) will be return to The Great Shakespeare Ride on July 28, to defend their team title on the 100km event.

The Shipston Cycling Club has won the team prize three times since the race began in 2015 and is hoping to secure its fourth title.

The club will be doubling its efforts with two teams, one all male and one mixed team with two men and two women, which is a first for The Great Shakespeare Ride.

Andy Smith, Club Chairman and one of the SCC mixed team said: “Shipston Cycling Club is happy to support The Great Shakespeare Ride which is superbly organised, friendly and for a great local cause.

“The average age of our men’s team has always been close to or over 50, but this year we have an 18 year old, Robin Hughes, joining our men’s quartet and he will actually bring the average age down to 39."

The Team Challenge is available in either 100 kilometres or 100 miles rides. Teams can have as many members as they wish, but the result is based on the time of the fourth rider home.

A ‘Friendly 50 kilometres ride’ is geared more towards those new to cycling.

Andy added:“I normally take part in the Sportive 100 mile, but this year I’ll be supporting a mixed team in the 100km ride, which is a first for our club.

“We are particularly looking forward to the feed stations and the sports massages at the end.”

The British Cycling affiliated Club, which meets on Sunday mornings at Shipston on Stour Leisure Centre as well as offering other weekly rides, is looking for new members to join them and is welcoming anyone to come along and try them out in their training for the GSR or any other events, or just for some company on their cycle rides.

For more information on the Great Shakespeare Ride visit www.thegreatshakespeareride.org.uk.