Shipston charity gears up for annual golf day fundraiser

The Shipston Home Nursing team is inviting locals to dust off their golf clubs and join them for a fundraising day next month.
By Jack Ingham
Published 10th Aug 2023, 12:29 BST

The charity’s annual golf day takes place on Friday September 15 at the Feldon Valley Golf Club in Brailes.

Ticket prices remain the same as last year at £65 per head or £40 per head for members of the golf club.

The day consists of coffee and bacon rolls on arrival, followed by an 18-hole ‘Texas Scramble’ and breaks for course refreshments. The day will culminate in a two-course lunch with presentations, prizes, and an auction.

Shipston Home Nursing's annual golf fundraising day is back next month.

Kate Bamford, head of fundraising and communications, says: "This is the 16th year of our fundraising golf day, which, thanks to the generosity of players and sponsors, has raised valuable funds for Shipston Home Nursing. It’s always great fun, and this year we hope to see even more golfers, along with some sunshine!"

Companies interested in entering a team or sponsoring the event should email [email protected]

For more information, visit www.shipstonhomenursing.co.uk/events

