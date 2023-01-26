Shipston care home resident Mary celebrated reaching the milestone age by opening 100 cards sent in from around the world.

The staff at Low Furlong Care Home threw a big party for resident Mary Hunt on her birthday, where she was surrounded by friends and family to mark the special occasion.

Mary enjoyed a large birthday cake and her favourites of trifle, babycham and Bucks Fizz.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mary’s daughter said: "It was so lovely for everyone to have gone to such effort to make mums day so special."

The care home organised 100 birthday cards to be sent in from people around the world.

The care home reached out to people across the world to ask one small favour to make Mary’s day extra special: a birthday card to wish her well.

The care home will now be working on a project to display the 100 cards that were sent in from people in her room as a reminder of the truly special day.

Home manager Leanne Braham, said: "We have a ‘100 wall’ at the home, and since 2015 when the home opened, we have had 11 residents celebrate birthdays of 100+.

"When residents reach 100, they get added to the wall of fame and their picture hangs in a gold frame."