Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stour Valley Lions has set up the Go Fund Me page in a bid to pay for a new 4x4 for the Shipston Community First Responders.

These are volunteer medics, certified by West Midlands Ambulance Service to attend the most serious medical emergencies in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For over 20 years, they have been serving Shipston on Stour and surrounding villages, aiming to reach potential life-threatening emergencies in the first vital five minutes before the ambulance crew arrives. Their role is to help stabilise the patient and provide appropriate care until the more highly skilled medics can take over.

Their current Shipston First Responders' vehicle is over ten years old and needs to be replaced.

"An increasing population and now the absence of a local hospital, demands on the team have increased to an average of 40 critical 999 calls each month,” said a spokesman for the Lions.

"The First Responders are unpaid and on call 24/7. The service relies on community funding for everything from uniforms and equipment through to the response vehicle.

"Their current vehicle, donated by The League of Friends of Ellen Badger Hospital over a decade ago, is now showing its age and needs to be replaced as a matter of urgency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This vehicle allows first responders to reach emergencies and save lives. Without a reliable vehicle, this service is at risk and so are people in our community,” he said.

Stour Valley Lions, Shipston Rotary, The League of Friends and Shipston Home Nursing are coordinating an appeal to raise £35,000 to purchase the replacement response vehicle.

Honorary Patron of the appeal, Doctor Sarah Jarvis MBE, says ‘A fully functional first-responder vehicle is crucial to the life-saving work of this fantastic group of volunteers in our community. We all hope we will never need their help, but every day someone does. Please give whatever you can to preserve this vital service.’