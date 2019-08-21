Shenington Classic returns

The MonkeyBean Cafe will be the place to be this Friday, August 23 for lovers and owners of classic cars and motorcycles as the Sugarswell Business Park Classic car and Motorcycle show returns.

The inaugural event was held in June and attracted cars, bikes and a bus of various vintages from an array of manufacturers.

Some weird and wonderful machines turned up at the June event

Owners of classic car and bikes manufactured between 1930 to 2000 are invited to display their vehicles from 6.30pm at the business park just outside Shenington.

The event was the brainchild of owners and petrol heads Anna Pearce and Tom Coleman.

Vehicles can be publicly viewed from 7pm until sundown.

Entry is free and there will be a bar plus food, a barbecue plus tea and coffee available from the cafe.